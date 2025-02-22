 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share exciting news after Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games in Canada

February 22, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their joint statement and shared an exciting news after returning to California from Canada.

The royals took to their Archewell Foundation website and shared the exciting news.

They revealed Dr. Nelson has accepted the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award during the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium in recognition of her outstanding contributions to AI policy and the advancement of civil rights.

They said each year, the NAACP awards one individual with the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. This award celebrates leaders who are advancing civil rights in digital spaces and leading the way to build a better online world.

The Archewell Foundation is thrilled to congratulate this year’s recipient, Dr. Alondra Nelson, a sociologist and leading expert in artificial intelligence (AI).

In recognition of her work, Dr. Alondra Nelson will receive a $100,000 grant to further her work.

She joins previous recipients of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Awards: Dr. Safiya Noble (2022), Nabiha Syed (2023), and Dr Joy Buolamwini (2024).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games in Canada a few days back.

