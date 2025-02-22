 
Florence Pugh joins 'James Bond' spin off series

The news comes after the creative control for James Bond was given over to Amazon

February 22, 2025

Florence Pugh is reportedly set to step into the James Bond franchise with exciting new role as Amazon takeovers the sagas creative control.

According to Daily Mail, the actress, 29, will take on the role of MI6 secretary, Miss Moneypenny in the show The Moneypenny Diaries, which is claimed to be among one of many upcoming projects in line by Amazon.

The Sun reports that the series will be based on Samantha Weinberg’s novel The Moneypenny Diaries trilogy, set in the 1950s and 1960s, which provides a deeper backstory to the iconic character.

Prior to Pugh, the role of Miss Moneypenny was taken up by actresses Lois Maxwell, Caroline Bliss, Samantha Bond, and Naomie Harris.

The outlet also reports that the hand over happened after the longtime producer Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the daughter and stepson of Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli, who launched the film franchise in 1962, stepped away earlier this week.

For those unversed, Florence Pugh is largely known for her roles in major franchises like Yelena Belova in Marvel’s Black Widow, and Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan

