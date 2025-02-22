 
'Captain America: Brave New World' director reflects on 'stupid' post-credit scene

Director Julius Onah breaks down his plan for post-credit in 'Captain America: Brave New World' scene amid flak

February 22, 2025

Some Marvel fans were not happy with Captain America: Brave New World’s post-credit scene.

The reasons are various. For one, against the usual two teases, the makers opted to have only one post-credit. Also, many slammed the footage for including nothing 'interest-worthy' in the end tag.

But director Julius Onah explained that this was the plan since the start. "It was always the case that what felt organic for this movie was just leaning into a post-credits sequence that could tease what's coming next,” he told Collider.

“We wanted to tease it in a way that didn't become too explicit. This is about introducing Sam as our new Captain America."

"That was the overarching focus of this movie, so to start throwing in too many post-credit sequences just felt like it was going to stray away from that. Even the tease we have is still very Sam-centric," the filmmaker concluded.

In a separate interview with The Wrap, Julius said The Illuminati—a secret group of superheroes in MCU—were also teased in the post-credit scene.

"I’m not going to say! I’m not going to say (laughs). Let’s just say things are purposely left vague in that post-credit for a reason," he shared.

