'Suits LA' creator brings back major character from 'Suits'

In the Suits spinoff, Suits LA, Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, is back.

The creator, Aaron Korsh, shared that he intended to make the casting choice natural in the upcoming series.

So, to make the connection, the spinoff lead star Stephen Amell, who plays Ted Black, will be shown as a colleague of Harvey, given that they both served as prosecutors in New York and acccording to the showrunner, "it seemed like a perfect fit."

Aaron recalled that the casting idea came to him during a Suits-inspired Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile in 2024.

"When we shot the pilot, we put a picture of him in the pilot without me having discussed it with Gabriel. I knew we could always take it out if he didn’t want to do it, but it would be harder to put back in,” he told THR.

“So we did it, and when we got a [series] pickup, I called Gabriel and just asked him if he wanted to come play, and he graciously said yes.”

He also reflected that he “wanted to make sure it was an organic bringing people in, not just a parade of old characters.”

“I would love to have them all on, [but] I don’t want to have them all on one after the other because I think it harms the original and the new show to do that. So we’re just going to see how it goes," Aaron concluded.

Suits LA airs on 23rd Feb 2025 on NBC.