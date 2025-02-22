Photo: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kid takes big move against Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the parents of three children.

These are Violet, Seraphina (now Fin), and Samuel, who seemed to be on amicable terms with their father’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Nonetheless, a new report of RadarOnline.com reported that Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck has made up her mind not to take Lopez’s side anymore.

Revealing rare details about this decision, a source told the outlet, "Violet felt like she was used as a pawn so to speak during her dad’s split from JLo."

Even though Jennifer Lopez kept her close following her split with the acting sensation, Violet has reportedly started to doubt her intentions behind this move.

"Over time Violet started to see how upset her father was that their split was at the center of everything,” the source continued and noted that Violet soon realized that "Ben never said a word about J Lo,” despite the fact that she left him heartbroken once again.

"Violet is highly intelligent and will ultimately always be a daddy’s girl. This is why you do not see her on public outings with JLo anymore," the insider remarked in conclusion.