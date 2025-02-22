Taylor Swift's deposition in sexual assault case resurfaces amid Blake Lively legal battle

Taylor Swift's 2016 deposition against DJ David Mueller became topic of discussions online after her name was mentioned in the news involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle.

Taylor Swift famously testified in a sexual assault case how Mueller groped her during a meet-and-greet in 2013.

Swift said Mueller intentionally lifted his hand up her dress and groped her.

The singer said she was "shocked and withdrawn" after the incident and she felt "frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way "I had never experienced before".

She added that she knew it was no accident when she tried to move away and his hand was still there.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are currently engaged in a $400 million lawsuit, with the later alleging defamation and extortion.

Taylor Swift was mentioned in a text message sent by Lively, referring to the singer and her husband Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons" in a discussion about script revisions.

Swift has been accused of using her influence in casting Isabela Ferrer for "It Ends With Us".

Baldoni claimed that he showed Ferrer's audition tape to both Lively and Swift who both gave her a thumbs up.