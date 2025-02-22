 
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand opens up about romance with Peyton List

'Cobra Kai' Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List have been dating since 2022

Web Desk
February 22, 2025

Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand is the biggest admirer of his girlfriend and costar, Peyton List.

"She's my muse," Bertrand, 24, told People.

The actor, who plays Hawk/ Eli Moskowitz in Cobra Kai, said List has inspired him to pursue creative ambitions and get going with his short film after filming the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix show.

"I would say she's the inspiration for a lot of the things that I do," he shared.

"She's the person who was really pushing me to direct and write. She, probably, was honestly just tired of me telling her all of my ideas and was like, 'Well then just do it!' But yeah, she's the person that really gets me going," he continued.

"She's also just the hardest working person on planet Earth, so it's kind of hard not to catch a little bit of that spunk that she's got," Bertrand gushed. "But, she's the most supportive, awesome person ever. She gives me a lot of confidence to try to be as creative as I can be."

The Cobra Kai co-stars have been dating since March 2022 but knew each other many years before that as Bertrand was friends with List’s brother Spencer. 

