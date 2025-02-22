Photo: Demi Moore drawing attention as she embraces natural beauty: Source

Demi Moore has reportedly adopted a new approach to beauty.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Substance actress has undone the work on her face, giving her a more relaxed appearance.

Dishing more details on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Demi is drawing attention."

The source went on to explain, "Because she’s clearly had some things removed.”

They also revealed that “she's easing up on the nip/tucks, her cheeks look more natural."

"So she may have had her cheek filler dissolved,” the spy confided.

“There might be some left, but it’s not as obvious as before,” the source remarked in conclusion.