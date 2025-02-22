Drake's case against UMG takes an unexpected turn

Drake has locked horns with his parent label, Universal Group Music or UMG. But the record in their latest motion claimed he had taken back some of the allegations he had earlier levelled.



According to AllHipHip, the company is asking the court to postpone the pretrial conference scheduled for April 2. They argue that the Toronto rap star’s case has no merits and will not stand up in court.

Therefore, the label's legal team, led by attorney Rollin A. Ransom, said they are filing a new motion on March 17 to dismiss the Grammy winner’s lawsuit.

It is relevant to mention that Drake's lawyers did not make the statement of withdrawing from "certain" allegations, but UMG's attorneys did.

Also, it's not clear what specific accusations the Work hitmaker dropped from the lawsuit, as they claimed.

The case started with the 38-year-old filing a case against UMG for releasing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, which called him a paedophile.

UMG “approved, published and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track” that was “intended to convey the specific, unmistakable and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response,” the complaint reads.