Denise Richards breaks her silence on terrifying industry experience

Denise Richards opened up about s***** harassment she faced early in her career and why she stayed silent.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 54-year-old actress revealed that during her early days in the industry, she wanted to file a s***** harassment lawsuit but was pressured to stay quiet.

Richards said, “I was told I would be blacklisted. I felt so vulnerable.”

She added, “This was the career I wanted to do. To be told that you're never going to work in an industry that you are passionate about, it's a hard thing.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on to note that she is “glad that women are able to have more of a voice and be more protected.”

“If that happened at this age, I would handle it differently, but I was so young and an unknown and [just] starting out,” Richards stated.

The Wild Things actress has now learned a lot from watching her three daughters, Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise.

For the unversed, Richards, her daughters, and her husband, Aaron Phypers, are starting a new reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

It is significant to mention that the show is set to premiere on March 4, 2024, on Bravo.