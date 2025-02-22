 
Geo News

Denise Richards breaks her silence on terrifying industry experience

'Starship Troopers' star finally speaks out about something she was warned would ruin her career forever

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2025

Denise Richards breaks her silence on terrifying industry experience
Denise Richards breaks her silence on terrifying industry experience

Denise Richards opened up about s***** harassment she faced early in her career and why she stayed silent.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 54-year-old actress revealed that during her early days in the industry, she wanted to file a s***** harassment lawsuit but was pressured to stay quiet.

Richards said, “I was told I would be blacklisted. I felt so vulnerable.”

She added, “This was the career I wanted to do. To be told that you're never going to work in an industry that you are passionate about, it's a hard thing.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on to note that she is “glad that women are able to have more of a voice and be more protected.”

“If that happened at this age, I would handle it differently, but I was so young and an unknown and [just] starting out,” Richards stated.

The Wild Things actress has now learned a lot from watching her three daughters, Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise.

For the unversed, Richards, her daughters, and her husband, Aaron Phypers, are starting a new reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

It is significant to mention that the show is set to premiere on March 4, 2024, on Bravo.

Olivia Rodrigo shares special message after turning 22
Olivia Rodrigo shares special message after turning 22
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand opens up about romance with Peyton List
'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand opens up about romance with Peyton List
King Charles' office shows what Harry and Meghan have walked away from
King Charles' office shows what Harry and Meghan have walked away from
Sebastian Roche confirms major shake-ups in '1923' season 2
Sebastian Roche confirms major shake-ups in '1923' season 2
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky plan to get married post trial?
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky plan to get married post trial?
Taylor Swift's deposition in sexual assault case resurfaces amid Blake Lively legal battle
Taylor Swift's deposition in sexual assault case resurfaces amid Blake Lively legal battle
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster face challenges in due to Deborra Lee: Source
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster face challenges in due to Deborra Lee: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secret strategy to handle Trump criticism revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secret strategy to handle Trump criticism revealed