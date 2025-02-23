 
'Iron Man' star Clark Gregg reveals THIS 'regret' in MCU

Clark Gregg says he always wanted to share screen with THIS Marvel star

Web Desk
February 23, 2025

Clark Gregg, famed for his role as Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared his biggest regret.

Speaking with People Magazine, Clark revealed that his one regret in the MCU is not getting to work with Angela Bassett.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor said that he always wanted to share screen with Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda.

Gregg said, "I did get to speak to her once," adding, "And I said, 'You know, my one great regret within the Marvel universe was that Agent Phil Coulson was no longer technically alive when Wakanda showed up.'" Gregg called Black Panther release event as "maybe the best premiere ever."

It is worth mentioning that Clark Gregg is currently making headlines with his role in Zero Day, where he plays billionaire Robert Lyndon, involved in a massive cyberattack plot.

Reflecting on the experience, Gregg said, "My scenes are very specifically with one specific character whom I will not name. But, I mean, there isn't an actor in this cast that I wasn't stunned to get to work with."

“Joan Allen is one of my heroes. Of course, Robert De Niro. I got to work a little bit with Jesse Plemons, who I'm a huge fan of. Everyone in this thing is a major leader,” he added.

