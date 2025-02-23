Meghan Markle is facing ‘disastrous levels of catastrophe' for ‘As Ever'

Meghan Markle has been called out for her business acumen amid a multiple rebranding.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has changed her lifestyle brand’s name from ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever,’ is dropping hints she is confused.

Speaking to The Sun, Matt Wilkinson says: “It's the worst re brand ever.”

Mr Royston chimed in and agreed: "I think the biggest unexploded bomb here for Meghan is this company in New York.

"The Spanish town is embarrassing, they're saying it looks like Meghan has ripped off their logo, it's a bit awkard.

"But they're not trading on the American market so there's no way I don't think they can actually sink this rebrand.

"But this company in New York, if they file a legal challenge and say 'we are As Ever, you're going to sink us' because she will bury them on Google, and if she is forced to change the name again - that's disaster levels of catastrophe for her.

"You can rebrand once and people will say 'okay, it's a bit awkward' but twice and it will just look like a failure,” he added.