Blake Lively accuses publication of 'sexist' cover amid Justin Baldoni row

Blake Lively is going after a celebrity news publication for seemingly favouring Justin Baldoni amid the It Ends With Us controversy.

The artwork for The Hollywood Reporter cover story—which offers an “exclusive look behind the battle lines” amid their ongoing legal row—was dropped on Friday, February 21. It showed the pair reimagined in a David and Goliath-esque pose, with Lively slinging a cell phone at Baldoni who is clutching an It Ends With Us book.

Another landscape version illustrated by The Sporting Press depicted Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds as Nicepool, a variant of Deadpool--presumably an unflattering portrayal of Baldoni among fans. Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also took notice of the latter previously and said there was “no question” the character related to Baldoni, stands to the right of him in the illustration.

Lively's spokesperson has expressed the actress' disappointment in a recent statement issued to Daily Mail, calling it "insulting."

“The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.”

Fans also found the artwork in bad taste, with one writing, “Using A.I for this gross presentation of a sexual harassment case within the workplace, how an editor said yes is beyond me.”

Meanwhile, one X user added that “reducing a sexual harassment case to some battle of the sexes fan fiction read is a crass new low,” with another remarking, “Incredibly tired of women’s experiences being used as a gag or made fun of."

A fourth user also called out the actress' husband for his recent joke during the 50th anniversary Saturday Night Live concert in reference to her legal feud.

“Ryan was weird for the snl joke the hollywood reporter now unveiling this distasteful cover. we are never going to get to a place where women feel safe to talk about their experiences in the workplace.”

Lively and Baldoni are set to go to trial in March 2026 where the It Ends With Us director has been accused of sexual harassment while he is countersuing his costar for defamation.