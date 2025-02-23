Actress Lynne Marie Stewart dead after unexpected illness

Actress Lynne Marie Stewart, famed for her role as Miss Yvonne in Pee-wee's Playhouse, has passed away at age 78.

Steawart's friend, the Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson announced the death via a tribute on Friday.

"My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend @lynnestewart78 Lynne Stewart’s passing," Peterson wrote in an Instagram post shared widely with her 1.5 million followers.

"One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse: She’ll always be 'the most beautiful woman in Puppetland,'" she concluded her caption.

The Los Angeles native died on Friday after a tumour was found near her liver and gallblader in mid-December, her rep Bette Smith told USA Today on Saturday.

"This was totally unexpected, and she passed a month or so after her diagnosis," Smith said.

"Lynne was the most wonderful actress. She was the kindest and (most) honorable person," Smith added, saying the actress "loved the craft" and "didn't care" about receiving "pay or press."

Stewart's death comes after her costar from Pee-wee Playhouse Paul Reubens also died in July 2023 at 70. The actor succumbed to his battle with cancer. Stewart and Reubens both were believed to be comedy heavyweights.

The American actress also starred in FX sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Bonnie Kelly, mom to Charlie played by actor Charlie Day.

The actress also appeared in films like American Graffiti (1973), Tracey Ullman in the Trailer Tales (2003) and Bridesmaids (2011).

She also starred in The Running Man (1987), Clear and Present Danger (1994), and Pirates of Silicon Valley (1999).

Prior to her death, she recently wrapped work on an upcoming pickleball film The Dink, which stars Ben Stiller, her rep told the publication.