Jennifer Carpenter reveals if she'll reprise her role in next 'Dexter' sequel

Jennifer Carpenter starred as Debra Morgan in the original 'Dexter' series as well as 2021's 'Dexter: New Blood'

February 23, 2025

Jennifer Carpenter reveals if she'll reprise her role in next Dexter sequel

Jennifer Carpenter doesn't see herself appearing in the next Dexter sequel.

The actress, 45, was attending the premiere of 1923's second season when she was asked about her future with the Dexter franchise with another sequel series Dexter: Ressurection in the works.

"I am pretty focused where I am, and I feel like I've completed that box. I'm proud of it," Carpenter, who stars as U.S. Deputy Marshal Mamie Fossett in the Yellowstone prequel series, told People Magazine.

"I hope that they're having a wonderful time," she continued, referring to the cast and crew working on the upcoming Showtime project, adding: "And I'm so happy for the fans to have more to chew on."

Carpenter last reprised her role of Debra Morgan in the 2021 limited series Dexter: New Blood following the original series.

Carpenter starred opposite Michael C. Hall, 54, in all 96 episodes of Dexter from 2006 to 2013, portraying the adoptive sister of his character Dexter Morgan—a Miami Metro Police Department blood pattern analyst who investigates murders in the homicide division while also secretly killing criminals who have escaped the justice system.

In the show's original series finale, Debra is taken off life support after she is shot and suffers a stroke from a blood clot.

Carpenter starred as Debra again in Dexter: New Blood as an imaginary presence that Dexter often communicates with.

1923: Season 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on February 23 while Dexter: Resurrection is slated for a release in the summer.

