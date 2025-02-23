Tyler James Williams reveals dating preferences in his 30s

Actor Tyler James Williams is letting his fans in on what he's looking for in a partner in his 30s.

The Abbott Elementary star, 32, first elaborated that he's not in it for superficial qualities.

“I grew up in Hollywood, so how you look doesn’t really matter as much [because] out here everybody’s pretty—it’s not a flex,” Williams told People Magazine.

The American actor and rapper, who initially rose to fame with his role in Everybody Hates Chris from 2005 to 2009, then revealed that he's looking for someone whom he can be proud of as well as “the decisions they made and the life they built for themselves.”

“I mean I’m in my 30s now — and I’m impressed by what you did here,” he explained. “I think everybody should be proud of the person they’re with and proud to be with the person they’re with.”

Williams, who has won a Golden Globe for his role as Gregory, once shared that his Abbott Elementary characterisation is “one of the most important things I’ve ever done in my career.”

“I think that’s the overall goal for me here, is to show not only Black male educators in a certain light, but then also Black men in a certain light that are allowed to be emotional and have full emotional spectrums, and then also be in love,” he said in 2024, referring to Gregory’s relationship with Janine.

“It’s one of the most important things I’ve ever done in my career is showing this, especially with the platform that we have.”