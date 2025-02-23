Shakira gives fans another disappointing update

Shakira just issued a shocking update regarding her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

As her endeavour hits yet another obstacle in its way of the South American leg, the scheduled Medellin, Colombia concert has been postponed now, due to concerns of safety and well-being.

Paramo Presenta, the event organizer, issued a statement regarding this, saying, "During the process of setting up the show scheduled for 24 February, the stage roof installed by a local production company suffered damage that put the artist's safety at risk."

The concert, which was expected to be held at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, is now to be rescheduled to a new date.

This is also not the first time Shakira had to postpone one of her concerts of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour as she had no other choice but to postpone her Lima, Peru show, last week, because of abdominal aches.

After recovering, she resumed her tour performance, with now having consecutive concerts scheduled in Bogota, Colombia on 26 and 27 February.