Jennifer Love Hewitt bares her skin in 46th birthday selfie

Jennifer Love Hewitt is embracing her makeup-free skin as she rings in her 46th birthday

The 9-1-1 star, who turned 46 on February 21, took to Instagram with a message about loving herself as she grows older along with some makeup-free selfies.

“46 years old. No makeup and no filter (One of my besties hates a filter so this is for you),” she captioned the post.

“It’s been a hard start to the year,” she continued. “I don’t quite feel myself. But yet I feel like maybe this is all to bring me closer to who I am meant to be. In this feeling of loss and being lost I have found a strange calm and letting go that doesn’t usually come easy to me.”

Hewitt then gave a shout-out to her husband, Brian Hallisay, and three kids, Autumn, Atticus, and Aidan.

She expressed gratitude by adding that she has “all the things” that she really needs and longs for and that she doesn't need anything else other than “joyful moments."

She added that she hopes she will “feel a shift this year that brings clarity and hopefully the return of a little magic” before her next birthday.

“I have experienced and seen how the world can be cruel to women as they age and yet seen the women I admire become happier, sexier, and more powerful with every added number,” she wrote.

She concluded her post, writing, “I am so deeply grateful for this life. I love all who choose to do it by my side and I am ready to give love today to the younger me and the older me because they are my ride or die’s. Sending love to all and cheers to 46!”

Hewitt, who rose to fame as a child actor in shows such as Kids Incorporated, once went unfiltered on the reality of aging in the spotlight.

"Aging in Hollywood is really hard. It's really hard because you can't do anything right,” Hewitt shared on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast in December 2023.