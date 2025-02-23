Richard Gadd eyes collaboration with Dwayne Johnson after Independent Spirit Awards

Richard Gadd, the creator and star of Netflix’s hit series Baby Reindeer, is already looking ahead to his next big project following his major wins at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards.

The 35-year-old actor and writer secured the award for Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series at Saturday’s ceremony, where his show dominated the individual acting categories.

According to Daily Mail, Gadd revealed his interest in working with an unexpected collaborator, Hollywood megastar and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Moreover, Gadd joked, "I love The Rock. I'm waiting for his call currently," while adding that he is a longtime wrestling fan.

Meanwhile, Johnson has not reached out yet, the British actor humorously suggested a dream road trip with wrestling legends John Cena and Bret Hart.

Additionally, the Independent Spirit Awards, held in Santa Monica and hosted by former Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant, saw Baby Reindeer win big in acting categories, as per the outlet.

However, the series lost the Best New Scripted Series award to FX’s Shōgun.

In the film categories, Anora emerged as a frontrunner ahead of the Oscars, securing multiple awards, including Best Feature.

Furthermore, Gadd’s Baby Reindeer, an adaptation of his autobiographical one-man show, has been widely praised for its gripping storytelling, as per the publication.