Meghan Markle trying to prove herself on ‘her own too feet': ‘For just one thing'

An ex-butler that served the Firm for years prior has shed some light on what he feels Meghan is signaling to the masses with her new re-brand, As Ever.

The butler in question is Mr Grant Harrold, and he spoke on behalf of JeffBet while explaining that Meghan is “very much referring to her career before joining the Royal Family,” with all these moving parts.

And not to mention, “it is very much signifying to my mind that she will be going back to doing what she was before meeting Harry, from a business point of view.”

And when it comes to Prince Harry Mr Harrold also hypothesized that “I doubt Harry will be massively involved, it comes across as very much her project and business.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “I think she may be trying to show that she can still stand on her own two feet as a businesswoman like she used to,” in a simultaneous fashion.