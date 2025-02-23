Meghan Markle's insider reveals true meaning behind ‘As Ever' Logo

An insider has rushed to Meghan’s defense to reveal why the duo ever chose the palm trees and hummingbirds for ‘As Ever’ in the first place

Amid the backlash that Meghan Markle is facing, an insider has finally come forward to share the real reason the Duchess picked this logo, and it has more of a personal significance than previously thought.

According to a report by GB News, the hummingbirds and palm trees on the As Ever logo were “intentionally designed to create a unique and personal emblem.”

The connection Prince Harry and Meghan have to both are related to their life in California, and one of them was referenced in Spare back when it released as well, the insider admitted.

In it the prince explained how he saw hummingbirds shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s passing and “Could be a sign, you know?” he even asked in the memoir. After all, “Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors” and the Spanish consider them “resurrection birds.”

in the memoir he recounted how the bird flew around Lilibet’s playpen when she was still a toddler as well, adding “I thought hopefully, greedily, foolishly: Is our house a detour — or a destination?”

on the other hand, the palm tree significance was shared by Meghan on the Harry & Meghan docuseries. “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” Meghan explained there.

Even Archie was revealed to have created a morning habit around those trees and saying “Hi Momma. Hi, Papa” anytime he passed by them.