Keanu Reeves gives latest update on 'Constantine 2'

Keanu Reeves just revealed that the story to the much-awaited Constantine 2 is ready.

The 60-year-old iconic actor, renowned for his audience favourite character, John Wick, starred in the first installment of the film in 2005 as the titular character, Constantine, the supernatural exorcist and demonologist.

Despite the production of a second part facing some trials and tribulations, Reeves and director Francis Lawrence have assured that the film is now close to coming to life.

In a conversation with Inverse, The Matrix actor stated, “We’ve [along with director Francis Lawrence] been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘OK.’ So, we’re going to try and write a script."

While the John Wick star remained tight lipped about any details, he did confirm that the sequel would be set in the “same world” as the first.

“We’re not going off that. John Constantine’s going to be tortured even more,” he teased.

Reeves’ comments come just a few days after the director, Francis noted that the making of Constantine 2 was "closer than ever."

"I will say we are closer than ever to being able to do a sequel, which is a great thing,” he told Collider.

He continued, "And [producer Akiva Goldsman], Keanu and I are super, super excited about it. We have a great idea. We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things.

"I will say that there's probably grains from things that we're pulling, but in truth, most of it is just coming from the three of us, you know, loving the character, loving the world, having it sort of in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love, and ideas we love,” he further noted of the Keanu Reeves starrer, Constantine and its sequel.