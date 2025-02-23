'James Bond' star reacts to big change in 007 studio

007 veteran makers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will no longer have creative control over the franchise, but Amazon does.



Timothy Dalton, an ex-James Bond star, reflected on this in an interview with Radio Times.

"I was very, very surprised and shocked," he shared. "Barbara is, I think, a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot."

"He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn't want, and it's sad that he's not with us anymore, that's all I can say. He was well in charge of the show, and that's not so anymore."

He continued, “It's a wonderful franchise. The movies have taken different courses over the years, but there is something very good about the original and I hope Amazon latch onto that and give us the kind of film that's brought so much excitement and fun to so many people."

"Anyway, good luck to them, I say. I do wish them all the very, very best. They'll be doing their best to make a lot of money, so hopefully they will make good movies," Timothy concluded.