'Suits' creator gives 'open invitation' to Meghan Markle

Suits has returned in the face of its spinoff Suits LA and its creator Aaron Korsh is open to have Meghan Markle back.



During an interview with People, the showrunner said, “We have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor.”

"I think, for me, that's a little ... my brain blows up at the thought of that. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back,” he said on the premiere of the spinoff about the Duchess of Sussexx character lawyer Rachel Zane.

But Aaron also acknowledged that “of course [she can come back]. Always. But I think, realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that."

According to reports, her character was written off after she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan's return to the show is still up in the air but Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter is back in the Suits LA.