Kanye West responds to divorce rumours with Bianca Censori?

Various reports previously claimed that Bianca Censori and Kanye West were on the brink of divorce. But the latter's latest post about his wife seemed to show that it’s business as usual for him.



Other reports even alleged the pair had been split, but Ye, in the face of these rumours, shared a stark photo of his wife.

The post in question is a poster for his upcoming film, which shows the Yeezy architect naked from behind while lying on the floor.

"I’M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME," he captioned on a post he shared on Instagram.

The couple financed the art movie, which has been made on a budget of $25 million.

Directed by artist Vanessa Beecroft, the film reportedly left Bianca "traumatized" by the Power hitmaker’s shocking behaviour.

"Bianca is deeply traumatised by Ye’s actions, and she does not align with these views at all. She is horrified by what he has done, as are so many people close to Ye," a source told Daily Mail at the time.

The insider shared the situation got so bad that that "she was refusing to continue shooting."

‘The situation is now at a standstill, as two producers involved in the project are on the cusp of quitting over his antisemitic rants,’ the tipster tattled noted.