Jennifer Carpenter shocks fans with major 'Dexter: Resurrection' announcement

Jennifer Carpenter has shut down any hopes of her return in the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection, despite previously appearing in Dexter: New Blood.

At the 1923 season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, the 45-year-old actress revealed she has no plans to play Debra Morgan again in the forthcoming show.

Carpenter, who first appeared in Dexter and returned in Dexter: New Blood in 2021, said, "I am pretty focused where I am, and I feel like I've completed that box. I'm proud of it.”

"I hope that they're having a wonderful time," she added, referring to the team of Dexter: Resurrection.

"And I'm so happy for the fans to have more to chew on,” the Quarantine star added.

For the unversed, Dexter was about Michael C. Hall’s character, Dexter Morgan, who worked for the Miami police as a blood analyst and solved murder cases but also secretly killed criminals who got away with their crimes.

Carpenter, as Hall’s adoptive sister, acted in all 96 episodes of Dexter from 2006 to 2013, as in the show's last episode, Debra was taken off life support after being shot and having a stroke from a blood clot.

It is pertinent to mention that Dexter won many awards, including four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award during its run.