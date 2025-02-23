 
Geo News

Prince Harry faces dilemma over Meghan Markle's major shift in privacy approach

Prince Harry reportedly clashes with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, over decision about Archie, Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2025

Prince Harry faces dilemma over Meghan Markles major shift in privacy approach
Prince Harry faces dilemma over Meghan Markle's major shift in privacy approach

Prince Harry is not happy with Meghan Markle taking a major decision about their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s privacy.

A royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is uneasy about Meghan's decision to feature their daughter in promotional material for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan launched her website which includes an image of the Duchess of Sussex with Lilibet. However, her face remains hidden.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that this move signals a shift in the Sussexes’ approach to privacy.

"There's probably some truth in the idea that Harry and Meghan perhaps don't see eye-to-eye on this," Larcombe said.

"It's a tap they won't get to turn off,” he shared, highlighting how royal status differs from celebrity, "Being a royal isn't like being a celebrity – you're stuck with it.”

“I think Harry struggles to accept his kids are, to some extent, public property because they're royal."

Anjelica Huston reveals shocking call from her A-list ex during LA wildfires
Anjelica Huston reveals shocking call from her A-list ex during LA wildfires
Meghan Markle's insider reveals true meaning behind ‘As Ever' Logo
Meghan Markle's insider reveals true meaning behind ‘As Ever' Logo
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet going wild for each other: Report
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet going wild for each other: Report
Nicole Kidman makes surprising revelation about her past relationships
Nicole Kidman makes surprising revelation about her past relationships
Mariah Carey leaves fans stunned with her golf night look
Mariah Carey leaves fans stunned with her golf night look
Sophie Nelisse spills on 'Yellowjackets' cast's startling tradition
Sophie Nelisse spills on 'Yellowjackets' cast's startling tradition
Ben Affleck keeping his composure amid Gillian Anderson new crush: Source
Ben Affleck keeping his composure amid Gillian Anderson new crush: Source
'Suits' creator gives 'open invitation' to Meghan Markle
'Suits' creator gives 'open invitation' to Meghan Markle