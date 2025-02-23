Prince Harry faces dilemma over Meghan Markle's major shift in privacy approach

Prince Harry is not happy with Meghan Markle taking a major decision about their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s privacy.

A royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is uneasy about Meghan's decision to feature their daughter in promotional material for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan launched her website which includes an image of the Duchess of Sussex with Lilibet. However, her face remains hidden.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that this move signals a shift in the Sussexes’ approach to privacy.

"There's probably some truth in the idea that Harry and Meghan perhaps don't see eye-to-eye on this," Larcombe said.

"It's a tap they won't get to turn off,” he shared, highlighting how royal status differs from celebrity, "Being a royal isn't like being a celebrity – you're stuck with it.”

“I think Harry struggles to accept his kids are, to some extent, public property because they're royal."