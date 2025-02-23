Savannah Chrisley breaks silence on painful regrets after Nic Kerdiles death

Savannah Chrisley recently reflected on the heartbreak and regrets she carries after the tragic loss of her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 27-year-old reality star shared, "I truly was heartbroken, devastated.”

“I had so many regrets of things I had said publicly, and things I wish I could have apologized for and just conversations that Nic and I never got to have,” she added.

For the unversed, Chrisley and Kerdiles started dating in late 2017 and got engaged in 2019 but later decided not to get married.

They ended their engagement in 2020 and officially broke up that September.

Kerdiles, who used to play hockey and later worked as a realtor, passed away in September 2023 at the age of 29 after a motorcycle accident.

Chrisley found out about his death while she was on a flight to Pensacola, Florida, as she was going to visit her father, Todd Chrisley, who is in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Calling to mind that moment, the Royal Pains alum shared, "I was shaking and sobbing. I'm like, 'I have to get home. I have to get home.'"

She said, "I kept texting him, and I was like, 'Please tell me it's not true. Please. You're okay, right?'"

Expanding on this, Chrisley quipped, “The messages were going through. So, I was like, 'Okay, maybe they just got it wrong. He's okay.' Because it was still showing delivered. And when I got there, I saw the news articles. So I was searching flights like, all right, trying to get home. Then, I was like, 'I've got to tell [my] dad [Todd]. I can't leave here without telling him,' because he and Nic were best friends. So, I went and I told my dad. I walked in, and he just automatically knew, and I just broke down."

"He knew something was wrong. And he was just devastated and heartbroken. And we sat there and we cried all day together. Chloe and Grayson were with me," she remembered, referring to her younger siblings.