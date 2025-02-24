Photo: Critics get honest about Suits LA

The spinoff of Suits is here and the critics overall have not been impressed with the legal drama.



The latest series came on the heels of the stunning popularity the original series received after the return on Netflix.

But the LA-based spinoff, which aired on NBC on Sun, did not perform well in the critics’ opinion.

With a rating of 36% on Rotten Tomatoes The New York Times said the show is "flat and joyless," adding "this NBC attempt to capitalize on the surprising Netflix success of Suits has almost none of the charming traits that distinguished the original."

Similarly, People penned, "Unfortunately, Suits LA doesn’t have Suits’ smoothness, sexiness or snap, all of which probably had something to with the original’s enjoyable, easygoing shallowness."

Meanwhile Variety wrote, "Suits LA does not know where it wants to go or who these people are. Moreover, the entertainment law aspect isn’t unique enough to distinguish the show from other legal dramas. What is clear, however, is that some things are better off left in New York."

While The Guardian added, "Suits LA is just convoluted plot and unrealistically alert lawyers – maybe baseline entertaining, but not sexy. Without it – after three episodes, at least – this spinoff is just business."

Ultimately, THR noted, "Sure, it might not be fun or fizzy enough yet to replace Original Flavor Suits in anyone’s heart. And no, no one from Suits has appeared yet to explain what one show has to do with the other. But you can see how it’s trying to get there, and even how it eventually might. All in all, there are worse ways for a spinoff to start."

In the meantime, Suits LA synopsis reads, “Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”