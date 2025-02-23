Photo: Lady Gaga to send special wedding invite to mentor Bradley Cooper: Source

Bradley Cooper is reportedly one of the few people whom Lady Gaga considers important.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the songstress’ wedding preparations are in full swing and Bradley is going to be a guest of honour.

“Bradley’s one of the top people on Gaga’s list to have at her wedding, aside from family, he’s that important to her,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to address, “He wasn’t just a mentor who believed in her for their movie, she feels a huge kinship with him.”

For those unversed, Lady Gaga starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the 2018’s musical A Star Is Born.

Apart from that Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s marriage has been on the table for a while now.

Last year, in June, a source told PEOPLE that after the duo announced their engagement, "everyone’s excited about them getting married."

The source added, "As for the 13-time Grammy winner, she is "the happiest with Michael."

"They’re great together. He’s excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight but lets her shine. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of," they concluded.