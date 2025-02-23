 
Blake Shelton kicking himself in guilt after losing loved one: Report

Blake Shelton is reportedly drowning in guilt after a closed one puts himself to death

February 23, 2025

Blake Shelton is reportedly feeling down in the dumps after losing his protégé.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Blake Shelton has been feeling guilty after the tragic suicide of Ryane Whyte Maloney.

For those unversed, Ryan Whyte Maloney, a country singer, shot himself in the head in front of his fiancée.

A source shared how Ryan’s death has left 48-year-old singer devastated by stating, "Blake is kicking himself.”

“Because he wanted to do more to not only help him be a bigger star but to deal with the pressures that come with a life pursuing the kind of success HE had," they noted.

The insider even addressed, "Blake saw how badly Ryan wanted his kind of fame and fortune and gave him so many pep talks over the years."

“Blake believed his time was coming and even gave him a great-paying gig performing regularly at [Blake's chain of venues] Ole Red to help him out," the insider noted.

In conclusion, the informant added, "He only learned later that Ryan suffered from emotional downturns and had suicidal thoughts for some time, but Ryan never showed that side of himself to Blake."

