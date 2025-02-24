'1923' pays tribute to major star in season two premiere

Ahead of the season two premiere of 1923, a title card appeared that paid tribute to Cole Brings Plenty, who played Pete Plenty Clouds.

Last April, the late star was found dead in Kansas after he was missing in an alleged domestic violence case in which he was a suspect. He was 27.

His uncle and Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty shared about his demise on Instagram.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.”

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas,” the statement reads.

“I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding,” the note added.

Following his death, the 1923 makers recast the role. Now, Jeremy Guana plays the character.