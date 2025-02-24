Maria Shriver reacts to son Patrick Schwarzenegger's scandalous scene

Maria Shriver has broken her silence on her son Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene in the film The White Lotus.

The author, 69, was attending Keep Memory Alive’s The Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas on Saturday when she spilled to the press about her initial reaction.

“My kids were like, ‘Did you see that?’ And I was like, ‘No. What?’" Shriver told People Magazine about the moment her son appeared completely undressed in a scene from the series.

"So that shows you—a mother's eyes are always on the kids' eyes,” she continued, assuring she never looked any lower.

Shriver also shared her reaction to her son landing a role on the popular HBO series.

“I was so happy for him because he's worked so hard. He takes classes, he's really been grinding at it for more than a decade, and he wanted to work his way up — and he's done it his way."

The mom-of-four also noted the challenges her son Patrick will come across with acting and booking future roles.

"So I think his feet are firmly planted on the ground, and he works with me on MOSH, which supports the Women's Alzheimer's Movement,” she continued, referring to the protein bars supporting brain health and the organisation dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease prevention and research for women and gender-diverse individuals.

The White Lotus airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.