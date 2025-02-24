Meghan Markle genuine face is shown in her confessional clip

Meghan Markle is defended by a Royal expert after her latest video,



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently changed the name of her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, has shown true colours in her introductory video.

Royal correspondent Jennifer Bond tells Mirror: "Lots of new ventures hit teething problems and Meghan’s was no exception. She obviously should have been advised to research the copyright of her chosen brand name, but we all make mistakes. She has now tried to put the best spin on these early setbacks.

"I don’t think she was making a dig at the Royals by saying she hadn’t been able to share her cooking and gardening tips for the past few years. It is simply a statement of fact. She didn’t sound bitter or resentful about it. She sounded delighted that she is now free to resume what she has already proved to herself to be extremely good at: selling lifestyle ideas and suggestions,” said the expert.