Coleen Nolan pays birthday tribute to late sister Linda

Coleen Nolan is remembering her late sister Linda on what would've been her birthday.

The actress, 59, lost her sister to breast cancer, following a 20-year-long cancer battle. Linda breath her last in January at the age of 65.

It is pertinent to mention that Linda was a member of the renowned pop group The Nolans.

Taking to Instagram, Coleen recently paid a touching tribute to Linda on Sunday, marking her 66th birth anniversary. The post featured a moment of the two sisters dancing together.

The singer’s funeral service was held on February 1, 2025, at St. Paul's Church in Blackpool, where she had spent much of her life.

Coleen dedicated a post to her late sister at the time of death as well, calling Linda a "beacon of love, kindness, and strength” and said Linda's memory would "live on in the many lives she touched.”

"I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda.

"Lind was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour, and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her."

She added, "Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts. Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette)."

Coleen's tribute comes days after she was attacked on social media for smiling at her sister Linda's funeral. However, the mom-of-three hit back insisting people must "stop judging how others deal with grief."

"It bothered me at first, but then I thought I've got to stop caring what people think," The Mirror quoted Coleen.