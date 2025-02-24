Selena Gomez flaunts her inks in all-black gown at 2025 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez showed up at the 2025 SAG Awards donning another attention-grabbing look.

On Sunday, February 23, the Calm Down singer arrived at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles as one of the night's presenters.

However, Gomez stole the show on the red carpet with her custom Celine gown.

Gomez, whose film, Emilia Pérez, is nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, looked radiant in the gown featuring off shoulder neckline, a high slit, and a cutout design at the back.

The cutout design at the back of the dress showed off Gomez's tattoo in Arabic language which translates to "love yourself first." Another ink of dripping rose tattoo on the back of her neck can also be seen in pictures shared by People.

She completed her look with with black ankle-strap heels by Jimmy Choo, earrings by Messika jewelry along with her engagement ring from fiancé Benny Blanco.

The actress and singer kept her hair short enough to showcase her tattoo on the neck.

It is pertinent to mention that Gomez is all set to release a new music project as the Blanco and the Disney alum teased their upcoming album I Said I Love You First earlier this year.