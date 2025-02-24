 
Geo News

Selena Gomez flaunts her inks in all-black gown at 2025 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez is all set to release a joint album with fiance Benny Blanco

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Selena Gomez flaunts her inks in all-black gown at 2025 SAG Awards
Selena Gomez flaunts her inks in all-black gown at 2025 SAG Awards

Selena Gomez showed up at the 2025 SAG Awards donning another attention-grabbing look.

On Sunday, February 23, the Calm Down singer arrived at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles as one of the night's presenters.

However, Gomez stole the show on the red carpet with her custom Celine gown.

Gomez, whose film, Emilia Pérez, is nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, looked radiant in the gown featuring off shoulder neckline, a high slit, and a cutout design at the back.

The cutout design at the back of the dress showed off Gomez's tattoo in Arabic language which translates to "love yourself first." Another ink of dripping rose tattoo on the back of her neck can also be seen in pictures shared by People.

She completed her look with with black ankle-strap heels by Jimmy Choo, earrings by Messika jewelry along with her engagement ring from fiancé Benny Blanco.

The actress and singer kept her hair short enough to showcase her tattoo on the neck.

It is pertinent to mention that Gomez is all set to release a new music project as the Blanco and the Disney alum teased their upcoming album I Said I Love You First earlier this year.

Justin Bieber finally addresses truth behind his rugged appearance
Justin Bieber finally addresses truth behind his rugged appearance
Meghan Markle needs Royal backing on ‘part time basis' video
Meghan Markle needs Royal backing on ‘part time basis'
Ben Affleck steps out after 'casually dating' speculations
Ben Affleck steps out after 'casually dating' speculations
Meghan Markle genuine face is shown in her confessional clip video
Meghan Markle genuine face is shown in her confessional clip
Paris Hilton rings in her birthday with star-studded bash at home
Paris Hilton rings in her birthday with star-studded bash at home
Meghan Markle has rightfully ‘taken her own medicine' says staff video
Meghan Markle has rightfully ‘taken her own medicine' says staff
Bianca Censori dons unusual attire to join Kanye West for LA film premiere
Bianca Censori dons unusual attire to join Kanye West for LA film premiere
Meghan Markle is told ‘Suits' option is best way forward video
Meghan Markle is told ‘Suits' option is best way forward