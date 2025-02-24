Demi Moore credits fellow actors as her 'greatest teachers' in SAG win

Demi Moore was crowned with the best actress title at the 2025 SAG Awards.

On Sunday at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, the 62-year-old actress won the award for her work in The Substance.

In her touching acceptance speech, Moore recalled accepting her first-ever membership to the Screen Actors Guild in 1978.

Moore, who was 15 at the time, shared how the membership "changed my life because it gave me meaning, it gave me purpose and it gave me direction."

"I was a kid on my own who had no blueprint for life and I certainly knew nothing about acting, but I watched, and I listened, and I learned from all of you," she noted at the event hosted by Kristen Bell.

"You have all been my greatest teachers, and I am so so grateful that I have continued over these so many years to be able to try and sometimes succeed and sometimes fail but to be able to keep going, and I could not do that without the support of my incredible team," Moore added.

Including Demi Moore other nominees for SAG’s lead film actress prize this year were Mikey Madison (Anora), Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez).