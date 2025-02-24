 
Jennifer Lopez in celebratory mood for twins Emme and Max's 17th birthday

Jennifer Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

February 24, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is being a doting mom after recently being declared single by the court.

The singer-actress, 55, took to Instagram on Saturday with a celebratory birthday post for her twins Emme and Max on turning 17.

The mom-of-two included some never-before-seen moments with the duo, documenting their life till their teenagehood.

“Seventeen. I love you beyond forever,” the pop star captioned the montage, with two coconut emojis referring to the nickname she's given them.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker set the post to the tunes of Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks’ 2020 track Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix).

She shares Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she married in 2004 before splitting ten years later.

Her most recent ex Ben Affleck—whom she divorced in August 2024 after two years of marriage—did not make it to the post or the intimate celebration despite having brought their children together for several outings amid their split.

Affleck shares Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

