Patrick Schwarzenegger breaks silence on nepotism claims

Patrick Schwarzenegger is finding it "frustrating" seeing his success being reduced to nepotism privileges.

Patrick, whose parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, was discussing his role in White Lotus Season 3 when he addressed the nepotism critiques.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” he told the Sunday Times in an interview published Sunday.

The 31-year-old actor got into the details there, recalling "10 years of acting classes,” working on characters "for hours on end” and experiencing “hundreds of rejected auditions.”

“Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name,” he confessed. “But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone.”

The actor added, “I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

Prior to his White Lotus success, Patrick had prominent roles in Scream Queens, The Staircase, and American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.

The actor shared that if his parents did play a role in his career, it was by encouraging him to be a versatile actor and not submitting to be type-casted.

“My dad was always a believer that you don’t need to fit into one box, that there are ways to let various worlds collide,” he said.

“His advice is always on the side of working hard and vision and career. My mom is deeper with her advice, setting values of respect and kindness and manners, and always finding ways to give back.”

Patrick is one of Arnold and Maria’s four kids. His sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is married to Chris Pratt.