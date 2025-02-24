Selena Gomez in shock after winning her first ever SAG award

Selena Gomez appeared overwhelmed as she won her first Screen Actors Guild award 2025.

On Sunday, February 23, the Hollywood actress admitted she was in complete shock when her name was announced as the winner for the outstanding performance, by an ensemble in a comedy series category.

At Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, she said in her acceptance speech, “Do I have to talk? Wait, we never win. This is so weird.”

The 32-year-old actress portrayed the main role of Mabel Mora in the mystery comedy-drama movie, Only Murders In The Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

While talking about the absence of Short and Martin from the ceremony, the Calm Down singer told the audience. “Well, Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care.”

“But I don't know what to say. Thank you to Marty and Steve for helping raise me. I genuinely am just so grateful [to] everybody, the writers. Everyone deserves this, and I take it home for all of us.”

“I'm bringing this back to New York for season five. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful. Thank you, SAG-AFTRA. Thank you to everybody. I love you,” Gomez added, before signing off.

Only Murders In The Building beat Abbott Elementary, Shrinking, The Bear and Hacks in the same category.