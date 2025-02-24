Nick Jonas takes big step to protect love with Priyanka Chopra after brother's divorce

Nick Jonas's relationship with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, is still going strong after more than five years of marriage.

On Saturday, an insider told Life & Style that a key ingredient to their successful relationship is that the singer has "learned a ton" from his brother Joe Jonas' failed marriage, ensuring he doesn't make the same mistakes.

"Nick isn’t the oldest Jonas brother, but he is the undisputed leader and plan-setter of the band and the rampant perfectionism that he brings to every TJB project has crossed over to his marriage," the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet that Nick become more protective of his relationship with the Bollywood diva.

“It’s not that he’s ridiculously demanding of Priyanka, it’s that he holds himself to an incredibly high standard as a husband and a partner,” shared the source.

"This is not a person you have to nag to take out the garbage or wash the dirty dishes,” continued the insider. “To be fair, he’s a bit more of a homebody than Priyanka is – she loves travelling for work and meeting new people, and Nick is somewhat less open to that kind of thing than she is.”

“But he’s also painfully aware of the pitfalls that come with being a former child star and he has honed his work ethic and personal discipline to an extreme degree, because he doesn’t want to become a cautionary tale and he absolutely doesn’t want his marriage to be a casualty of his still-growing fame,” added a tipster.