 
Geo News

Bethany Joy Lenz addresses rumored beef with Hilarie Burton Morgan

Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton Morgan appeared together in 'One Tree Hill'

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Bethany Joy Lenz addresses rumored beef with Hilarie Burton Morgan
Bethany Joy Lenz addresses rumored beef with Hilarie Burton Morgan

Bethany Joy Lenz has finally spoken out about her beef with her former One Tree Hill co-star, Hilarie Burton Morgan.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 43-year-old  revealed she loves Hilarie explaining that some "bizarre misunderstandings" have created distance between them. 

“I love Hilarie, I have always and will always, and I don’t have any problem with her,” asserted Bethany.

“There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl,” the Five Star Christmas star.

Rumors of their rift emerged in March 2024 when eagled-eyed fans noticed that the actresses no longer followed each other on Instagram.

Not only that, but Hilarie also fueled beef rumors after posting a meme on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery; I think it's annoying."

Prince William, Harry's uncle makes big announcement
Prince William, Harry's uncle makes big announcement
Nick Jonas takes big step to protect love with Priyanka Chopra after brother's divorce
Nick Jonas takes big step to protect love with Priyanka Chopra after brother's divorce
Prince Harry's future in US in danger as Donald Trump takes U-turn: Source
Prince Harry's future in US in danger as Donald Trump takes U-turn: Source
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana
Selena Gomez in shock after winning her first ever SAG award
Selena Gomez in shock after winning her first ever SAG award
Shakira cancels another show due to circumstances 'out of my hands'
Shakira cancels another show due to circumstances 'out of my hands'
Kensington Palace announcement on Kate Middleton sparks reactions
Kensington Palace announcement on Kate Middleton sparks reactions
2025 SAG awards: Kieran Culkin makes hilarious joke celebrating big win
2025 SAG awards: Kieran Culkin makes hilarious joke celebrating big win