Bethany Joy Lenz addresses rumored beef with Hilarie Burton Morgan

Bethany Joy Lenz has finally spoken out about her beef with her former One Tree Hill co-star, Hilarie Burton Morgan.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 43-year-old revealed she loves Hilarie explaining that some "bizarre misunderstandings" have created distance between them.

“I love Hilarie, I have always and will always, and I don’t have any problem with her,” asserted Bethany.

“There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl,” the Five Star Christmas star.

Rumors of their rift emerged in March 2024 when eagled-eyed fans noticed that the actresses no longer followed each other on Instagram.

Not only that, but Hilarie also fueled beef rumors after posting a meme on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery; I think it's annoying."