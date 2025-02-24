Drake overtakes Kendrick Lamar for No. 1 spot on Billboard

Drake just landed his 14th number one album on the Billboard 200 chart with Some S*** Songs 4 U.

Drake's collaborative album with PartyNextDoor took the number one spot on the Billboard 200, replacing Lamar’s album GNX, which dropped to number three after a 13-week run at the top.

His album achieved 287 million on-demand streams and 25,000 album sales in a single week, equaling to 246,000 album units in the U.S., according to Billboard's Luminate data.

With this achievement, the Canadian artist now ties with Taylor Swift and Jay-Z for the second-most number one albums in the charts 69-year history, behind only The Beatles, who hold the record with 19.

The two rappers have been engaged in a blazing music feud over the past year, trading multiple diss tracks like Lamar’s Grammy-winning Not Like Us and Drake’s The Heart Part 6.

It is pertinent to mention that the two stars have previously collaborated on several tracks in the early 2010s and even toured together in 2012 during Drake’s Club Paradise Tour.