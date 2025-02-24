Kate Middleton, Prince William receive exciting news from US after Meghan's secret phone calls

Kate Middleton, William receive exciting news from US after Meghan's secret phone calls

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received an exciting news from US after reports Meghan Markle has reached out to Princess of Wales for help.

According to a report by Radar Online, Meghan is making secret phone calls to the Princess of Wales begging for help.

"Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."

The royal insiders have also claimed Meghan Markle's life has fallen short of her expectations after she and Harry stepped down as senior royals.

Amid these claims, there are reports US President Donald Trump is set to invite the future king and queen to the US.

The insider told the Daily Mail, Trump will likely invite the Prince and Princess of Wales to the US this year.

The source said, "President Trump very much enjoyed meeting Prince William in France.

"He was wowed by William and thinks he's a great guy. He will officially invite both the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Washington but understands if the Princess of Wales' health issues prevent her from coming."