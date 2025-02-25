'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo gets candid about relationship with Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo gushed about her friendship with Ariana Grande, emphasizing their strong bond beyond the sets of Wicked.

Speaking with E! News on the red carpet of 2025 SAG Awards on February 23, Erivo, who lost her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nomination to Demi Moore, explained that her connection with Grande extends beyond their work together.

“We were lucky because we got to meet each other on this project, but when the project goes away, we're still good friends. That's still my sister. It's not this that's keeping us together,” Erivo told E! News.

She further elaborated that their friendship continues outside of professional settings, “We see each other outside of work. We speak to each other outside of work. We're on the phone all the time, texting, FaceTiming, whatever,” she added.

The Thank You Next singer shared mutual sentiments about Costar and their friendship on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast in June 2024 as well and said, “To just feel like we somehow speak the same language and somehow we're destined to do this together and to feel safe every single day together and hold space,” she said.

The star duo are all set to continue their role in the upcoming adaptation of the musical film, Wicked Part Two with Erivo playing Elphaba and Grande portraying Glinda scheduled for a November 21, 2025 release.