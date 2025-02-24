 
Geo News

Meghan Markle gets 'handsy' title amid 2025 Invictus Games

A royal photographer gives the title to Meghan Markle after the 2025 Invictus Game

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Meghan Markle gets handsy title amid 2025 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle gets 'handsy' title amid 2025 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry usually do not shy away from PDAs. The recent 2025 Invictus Games are proof of this.

During the matches, the pair held hands, locked lips, and shared heartwarming gestures.

A royal photographer, Karwai Tang, captured those moments. “They haven't changed. They are what they are, you know,” he said, adding he had been photographing the couple before their marriage.

“She’s very handsy, very touchy, you know, touchy feely with Harry, which is good that she hasn't changed. She wasn't the person that wanted to change anyway when she married into the royal family,” the freelance entertainment photographer told Us Weekly.

“I always enjoy photographing them,” he continued. “They photograph really well, genuine... They're very demonstrative.”

“I photographed them from the start, so it's actually nice just to photograph them along their journey,” Karwai noted.

It is not uncommon to see Meghan and Harry holding hands or being affectionate at public gatherings.

Jenna Lyons slams society's judgment on cosmetic surgery
Jenna Lyons slams society's judgment on cosmetic surgery
King Charles 'traumatized' Princess Diana
King Charles 'traumatized' Princess Diana
Prince William doesn't take 'The Godfather' seriously
Prince William doesn't take 'The Godfather' seriously
Jessica Gunning reveals shocking secrets to surviving intense roles
Jessica Gunning reveals shocking secrets to surviving intense roles
Meghan Markle risking attacks from all sides with no rhyme or reason
Meghan Markle risking attacks from all sides with no rhyme or reason
Timothée Chalamet laughs off onstage mishap at 2025 SAG Awards
Timothée Chalamet laughs off onstage mishap at 2025 SAG Awards
Kate Middleton, Prince William concerned for George, Charlotte and Louis: Reason revealed
Kate Middleton, Prince William concerned for George, Charlotte and Louis: Reason revealed
Patrick Schwarzenegger opens up about 'outrageous' role in 'The White Lotus'
Patrick Schwarzenegger opens up about 'outrageous' role in 'The White Lotus'