Meghan Markle gets 'handsy' title amid 2025 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry usually do not shy away from PDAs. The recent 2025 Invictus Games are proof of this.



During the matches, the pair held hands, locked lips, and shared heartwarming gestures.

A royal photographer, Karwai Tang, captured those moments. “They haven't changed. They are what they are, you know,” he said, adding he had been photographing the couple before their marriage.

“She’s very handsy, very touchy, you know, touchy feely with Harry, which is good that she hasn't changed. She wasn't the person that wanted to change anyway when she married into the royal family,” the freelance entertainment photographer told Us Weekly.

“I always enjoy photographing them,” he continued. “They photograph really well, genuine... They're very demonstrative.”

“I photographed them from the start, so it's actually nice just to photograph them along their journey,” Karwai noted.

It is not uncommon to see Meghan and Harry holding hands or being affectionate at public gatherings.