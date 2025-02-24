Zooey Deschanel drops bombshell about her kids’ unexpected new passion

Zooey Deschanel recently got candid about how her kids, Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter, are showing interest in her work.

Speaking to E! News at the 2025 SAG Awards on February 23, the 45-year-old actress and musician revealed that her son, Wolf, 7, and her daughter, Otter, 9, have started to show interest in the entertainment industry.

Deschanel shared, "They’re really into making little movies. They love movies. We watched The Maltese Falcon with them the other day, and they were totally into it.”

She added, “I make little short films with them.”

The (500) Days of Summer star went on to note that she sometimes acts in and directs their projects, saying, “But then they start doing them on their own too, so it’s kinda awesome.”

For the unversed, Deschanel shares her children with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

The couple met while working on Rock the Kasbah in 2015 and tied the knot in June the same year.

However, they could not get along and announced their divorce in September 2019, which was finalised in 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that Zooey Deschanel is now engaged to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, who proposed to her in August 2023.

Notably, Scott is also involved in Elsie and Charlie’s lives and calls himself their “bonus dad.”