Timothee Chalamet reveals surprising comment his mom made after SAG win

Timothee Chalamet took home the Best Actor SAG award for his performance in 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothee Chalamet may have won the Best Actor award at the 2025 SAG Awards, but his mom still reminded him of chores to do at home.

Following his win for an impressive performance in the Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Chalamet told Extra what his mom Nicole Flender said to him after he won the coveted award.

"She said, 'Don’t forget to fold your laundry,' and I was like, 'Really? This moment? Really? This moment I just won this award, and I’m 29 years old and you’re chastising me still,' " the Dune actor said.

Still, the Wonka star must be grateful to his mom since she may have won him his first SAG award.

"She might have won me this," he confessed. "I grew up in an actors’ building in New York, so I know she really pushed everyone she knew to hit that vote button."

Meanwhile, Chalamet got candid about his pursuit of greatness during his acceptance speech.

After thanking his mother and praising Bob Dylan for being a “true American hero” the actor noted that he’s "really in pursuit of greatness."

He continued, "I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats. I'm inspired by the greats here tonight. I'm as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis, as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there, so I'm deeply grateful for that. This doesn't signify that, but it's a little more fuel. It's a little more ammo to keep going."

This is the first time Timothee Chalamet has won a SAG award despite being nominated many times over the years for his roles in Homeland, Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Don’t Look Up, and Beautiful Boy.