Celebs mourn beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero after his sudden passing

Jesus Guerrero's legacy is being honored by his close pals and celebs including Kim Kardashian, and Jessica Alba.

The celebrity stylist who had done projects with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and many more, passed away untimely at the age of 34.

On Sunday 23rd February, the dismal news of the beloved hairstylist was announced by his family via Instagram Stories.

Kim Kardashian took to her official social media handle and wrote an emotional post to the late hairstylist, sharing a throwback picture of her family with Guerrero.

"Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together! Our great respect for the art of hair and make up has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends."

"So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did. I’m praying for his family, his loved ones and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it," she continued.

Khloe Kardashian also penned down a tribute noting the death of the hairstylist "is such an incredibly deep loss.

"I couldn’t find the words this weekend but this is exactly how we all feel. We become a family with our glam teams, and we share so much of our lives with them."

On the other hand, the Fantastic Four star expressed her disbelief over the shocking news.

She posted her condolences with a snap of herself with Guerrero while riding bikes on a sunny day.

"Jesus – you were the purest, biggest heart and soul shined so bright – will cherish memories forever… Still can’t believe this," she penned on her Instagram Stories.