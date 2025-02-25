Scott Disick reveals kid-related specifics he asks of from assistant

Scott Disick has spilled the beans on one of his requests from his assistant.

The Talentless founder, 41, appeared in a recent episode of The Kardashians where he shared an insider view of his life.

Disick, who is currently venturing into acting, was telling Khloe Kardashian, 40, how his most recent assistant passed on him appearing in an Adam Sandler movie for Netflix without asking him. Her reason: "There was too much on her plate."

“She got annoyed because I said, ‘The one thing you need to do is look at the calendar and tell me what time my kids’ games are,’" he told Kardashian. "She goes, ‘I’m just getting spread too thin. I didn’t know I was going to have to handle like children.’"

Disick shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian Barker from their almost 10-year relationship, welcoming sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 12.

Kourtney then married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and welcomed son Rocky, 1.